Sunday Dec 06 2020
Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin shares list of the best 'things' she's watched in 2020

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Emma Corrin, who plays the role of Princess Diana in the Netflix series "The Crown", on Sunday shared a list of the best films and TV dramas she has watched in 2020.

The British actress took to Instagram to share the names with her fans. 

"A selection of some of the best things I have watched in 2020," she captioned her post.

Below is the list of her favorite films and TV series:

Mustang

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Peanut Butter Falcon

I May Destroy You

Embrace of the Serpent

Pieces of a Woman

We Are Who We Are

Rocks

Feel Good

Water Lilies


