Kate Middleton, Prince William's royal tour labeled 'PR move' as Twitterati lash out

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are receiving flack for their royal train tour, which will be making 10 stops in England, Scotland and Wales to meet with key workers and individuals to thank them for their efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many took to social media to express their opinion:

"Is Zoom not enough? Wouldn’t paying for key worker treats be more of a morale boost? Sounds more to me like royals wanting a jolly train ride before Christmas (to be fair, I’d love one!)," one Twitter user wrote.

Other Twitter users even labeled the move as a PR stunt.

"A royal tour is not what we need at this time. Prince William and Kate are absolutely deluded. You can other ways to thank our front line staff rather than encouraging people to gather. This is nothing more than a PR stunt to see how popular they are," the angry user wrote.

"Its about themselves (nothing to do with the workers) in the middle of pandemic they want to pull this PR stunt... #RoyalTrainTour make it make sense. They can pledge their support in a different way. This is not it. Prince William and Kate’s ego needs to be kept in check," another wrote.

"Its a PR stunt nothing more. They should find a more sensible way to use their platform and show support. A 'royal train tour' what an ego Prince William and Kate have," another said.