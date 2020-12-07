Can't connect right now! retry
Nick Cannon follows Eminem on Twitter

Nick Cannon expressed his desire in September to end his long running beef with Marshall Mathers, best known as Eminem.

He was talking to Fat Joe on Instagram where he also discussed his  dispute with the Detroit rapper.

The 'Wild'n Out' creator admitted he would be willing to let bygones be bygones.

"One day, hopefully, dude and I will get an opportunity to sit down, 'cause like I said, I do respect his ability," Nick said.

When Joe said he would be willing to mediate the talk between Nick and Em, Nick said, "If you can do it, man,".

While fans have yet to hear from Fat Joe about his offer to mediate, Nick seems willing to forget what happened between them. 

Despite releasing a couple of diss tracks against Em, Nick Cannon is still following Slim Shady on Twitter. He did not unfollowed the rapper even after he was bashed in counter attacks by Eminem.

The "Lose Yourself Singer", who has over 22 million followers, does not follow back anyone on the microblogging website.



