Watch: Indian couple marries in PPE kit after bride contracts coronavirus

The wedding date was set. The preparations were done. Then wedding day came and the bride tested positive for the novel coronavirus. But, even the deadly disease did not stop this couple in Rajasthan, India from getting married.



Indian media reported that a couple swapped their wedding clothes for personal protection equipment (PPE) kit and settled for a coronavirus treatment centre over a wedding hall.

Wearing garlands around their neck, the bride and groom got married at the Kelwara Covid Centre in Rajasthan's Bara on Sunday in the presence of a priest and three others - all wearing PPE.



The ceremony was recorded on camera, shared on social media and has since gone viral. Obviously, Twitter had a lot to say on the matter.

Some appreciated the move

While others had advice to offer

Is the new normal? We can't help but wonder...



