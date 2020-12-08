Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry refute rumours of them ‘rivaling’ Queen’s ‘honours list’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have refuted rumours circulating about them rivaling Queen Elizabeth II. 

The claims came afloat after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to soon be launching their own “honours” awards much like Queen Elizabeth has been doing since a while now.

The entire debacle was clarified by Archewell’s press secretary Toya Holness who issued a statement to Cosmopolitan and quashed the rumours.

"We look forward to sharing more about Archewell’s work in the weeks ahead but any suggestion that it is intended to rival the UK honours list is false,” she said.

“Furthermore, the trademark application has followed the normal course of business for the US Trademark process and any suggestion otherwise is also false,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton was left in the lurch by William before holiday season

Kate Middleton was left in the lurch by William before holiday season

Why Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir choose to keep their lives private

Why Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir choose to keep their lives private

Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Aiman Khan named in Forbes' 100 Digital Stars list

Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam, Aiman Khan named in Forbes' 100 Digital Stars list
Angelina Jolie’s powerful message for women stuck in abusive homes

Angelina Jolie’s powerful message for women stuck in abusive homes
Imran Abbas prays for architect Yasmeen Lari after her health deteriorates

Imran Abbas prays for architect Yasmeen Lari after her health deteriorates
Selena Gomez highlights the dire need for ‘authenticity and vulnerability'

Selena Gomez highlights the dire need for ‘authenticity and vulnerability'
Madonna gets her first-ever tattoo in honour of her six children

Madonna gets her first-ever tattoo in honour of her six children
Prince Charles will ‘speed up’ the end of monarchy, royal author warns

Prince Charles will ‘speed up’ the end of monarchy, royal author warns
BTS on Geo: BTS ARMYs over the moon after recent interview

BTS on Geo: BTS ARMYs over the moon after recent interview
Halle Berry pays heartfelt tribute to Natalie Desselle-Reid

Halle Berry pays heartfelt tribute to Natalie Desselle-Reid
Gigi Hadid walks fans through her daughter’s boho-themed nursery: photos inside

Gigi Hadid walks fans through her daughter’s boho-themed nursery: photos inside
‘Cinderella’ star Natalie Desselle-Reid passes away at age 53

‘Cinderella’ star Natalie Desselle-Reid passes away at age 53

Latest

view all