Meghan Markle and Prince Harry refute rumours of them ‘rivaling’ Queen’s ‘honours list’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have refuted rumours circulating about them rivaling Queen Elizabeth II.



The claims came afloat after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to soon be launching their own “honours” awards much like Queen Elizabeth has been doing since a while now.

The entire debacle was clarified by Archewell’s press secretary Toya Holness who issued a statement to Cosmopolitan and quashed the rumours.

"We look forward to sharing more about Archewell’s work in the weeks ahead but any suggestion that it is intended to rival the UK honours list is false,” she said.

“Furthermore, the trademark application has followed the normal course of business for the US Trademark process and any suggestion otherwise is also false,” she added.