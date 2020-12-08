90-year-old looking forward to going out again after getting COVID vaccine

A needle is filled from a phial of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Newcastle, Britain December 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: A 90-year-old hospital volunteer is looking forward to going out again after becoming one of the first people to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in London on Tuesday.

“I’m quite happy, no after effects at the moment,” George Dyer told Sky News after receiving the shot in Croydon, south London, as the national rollout of the vaccine began.

“To be the first one is terrific really.”

Dyer, a former butcher who was thought to be the first in the British capital to get the vaccine, said it would be lovely to be “released” from his home.

“I miss people and being enclosed in your home, you don’t see people,” he said. “The mere thought of going out to walking round the shops, it’s lovely. I love Christmas time, I love going round the shops, listening to the music and seeing all the goodies.”