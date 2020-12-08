Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi: Terrorists involved in sectarian killings arrested, says CTD

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Policemen patrol near the Pakistan Stock Exchange building following an attack by gunmen in Karachi on June 29, 2020. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said Tuesday it has arrested two suspected militants affiliated with a banned outfit involved in sectarian killings. 

According to CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid, the slleged militants were identified as Karar Hussain alias Pathan and Kamran Haider alias Kami.

They were trained for using arms, ammunition, suicide jackets, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), Vehicular Borne IED (VBIED), and counter-surveillance training.

Both the suspects, during initial interrogation, confessed to being  involved in several sectarian target killings, he said.

Kamran confessed to killing Jamia Binoria’s Maulana Yousuf Ludhianvi, Mufti Nizamuddin Shamzai, and another organisation's leader Mufti Mehmood, the CTD official said. 

The suspect was involved in the killing of seven activists of another banned outfit, MMA leader Wasif Aziz in 2007, and others.

The other suspect, Hussain alias Pathan, is also involved in several sectarian target killings, DIG Hamid said.

The CTD also recovered two pistols, with nine live rounds from the possession of the arrested accused, he noted.

DIG Hamid added that further investigations were underway and more confessions were expected from the suspects.

