A Year in Search: A look at Pakistan's top 10 Google searches

Google on Wednesday released a list of the most popular trends in Pakistan during 2020 which reveal that six out of the 10 top searches were related to the nation's favourite sport, cricket.



For the third year in a row, cricket has dominated Pakistan's Google searches.

Google's annual "Year in Search" looks back at the year "through the collective eyes of searches on Google Pakistan and offers a perspective on the year's major events, hottest trends and changes in behaviour due to COVID-19 based on searches conducted in Pakistan".

"This year’s trending searches, just like every other year, were dominated by everyone’s favorite sport," reads a statement issued by the tech giant.

Pakistan vs England was the most popular search followed by coronavirus and Zimbabwe vs Pakistan.

Here is the list of trending searches of 2020:

1. Pakistan vs England

2. Coronavirus

3. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

4. Google Classroom

5. US Election 2020

6. PSL 2020

7. India vs New Zealand

8. England vs Australia

9. England vs West indies

10. Worldometers