Major cities to have master plans for expansion: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing an event for the Kamyab Jawan programme in Sialkot, on December 9, 2020. — Photo courtesy Twitter/PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government seeks to develop master plans for all major cities of Pakistan.

"And then we will place a ring fence around the cities so they do not spread after a certain limit," he said, addressing an event for the Kamyab Jawan programme in Sialkot.

He said that if cities are allowed to spread at this rate, then Pakistan will face a food shortage owing to agricultural land being taken over for urban development.

"Therefore, there must be a plan in place and amenities that cities require must be provided, such as a sewerage system [...] children fall ill due to a lack of a proper sewerage, the water supply gets affected and then there is solid waste that compounds the problem," the prime minister said.

PM Imran Khan said that a Rs17bn comprehensive package is being introduced for the people of Sialkot.

He said the Sialkot airport had been made by the business community for which he had lauded them. "And today they launched the AirSial airline for which too I congratulate them."

The premier said that the future generations will appreciate the most the technology, engineering and applied sciences university for which stone-laying took place today. He said he credits Dr Attaur Rehman for introducing higher education in the country.

He said that with Dr Rehman's efforts, a project  — an applied sciences and technology university in Haripur — that was started at the time PTI came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Austria, is now ready for students.

The prime minister said nations progress with a focus on such universities and quality institutions.

Speaking of the people of Sialkot, he said he had always observed them to have a lot of "vibrancy". Despite no assistance from the government, the businessmen continued to work hard and have turned the city into a hub for exports.

"This government fully backs Sialkot's industrialists," he said.

The premier also said he is speaking to the Punjab chief minister to facilitate their demand for 1,000 acres for a special economic zone, which will cater not only to Sialkot but "the triangle of Gujranwala, Sialkot and Wazirabad" where the small and medium industries are focused.

"The industry is all spread out right now and this makes it difficult for the government to help them out. [...] so this is a very good recommendation by the industrialists (to have one big hub concentrated in one place)."

He said the purpose of the Kamyab Jawan programme is to facilitate the youth so they can launch their businesses.

The prime minister said he wishes to pay tribute to the Bank of Punjab head because he has played a vital role in working towards boosting economic growth with their facilitation in the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme as well as the Kamyab Jawan programme.

"A salaried man will use installments to his advantage. The same amount he would pay for rent, he will now pay towards owning a house."

He also said that labourers will see their request for a colony met under the umbrella of the Naya Pakistan Housing scheme and will be granted loans.



