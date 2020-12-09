Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
'Mysterious disease' leaves one dead, more than 300 people hospitalised in India

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Representational Image of a hospital. Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: One person has died while more than 300 people have been hospitalised in Southeastern India after being inflicted with a "mysterious disease," Indian media outlets reported Wednesday.

According to reports, the disease broke out in the city of Eluru, Andhra Pradesh. Patients suffering from the disease show epilepsy-like symptoms, including seizures, fainting, and vomiting.

As per an article by NDTV, doctors have also found traces of lead and nickel in the blood samples of affected patients. Reports further revealed that none of the affectees suffering from the mysterious disease tested positive for COVID-19. 

Doctors, who are still trying to diagnose the disease, said no signs of viral infections like dengue or chickenpox was found among the patients either. 

