Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

1,780,000 income tax returns filed: sources

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received income tax returns from 1,780,000 people while 325,000 persons have applied to extend the last date for the filing of the tax returns, sources said Wednesday.

The FBR commissioners are considering the applications for extension, said the source, adding that they have been issued orders to approve the applications, sources said.

According to sources, 1,722,000 people had filed tax returns during the same period last year. 

More From Business:

Pakistani rice exporters challenge Indian claim over basmati in EU

Pakistani rice exporters challenge Indian claim over basmati in EU
Last date: FBR receives 1.47m income tax returns

Last date: FBR receives 1.47m income tax returns
Gold sold being at Rs111,200 per tola in Pakistan on December 9

Gold sold being at Rs111,200 per tola in Pakistan on December 9
US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 9

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 9
Pakistan among top five countries with most investment in first half of 2020: World Bank

Pakistan among top five countries with most investment in first half of 2020: World Bank
Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline

Income tax returns 2020: FBR says it has not extended deadline
Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR

Income tax returns: Taxpayers can file applications till midnight, says FBR
Pakistan's exports to US cross $400m in a month for the first time

Pakistan's exports to US cross $400m in a month for the first time
Income tax returns 2020: Karachi chamber requests PM Imran Khan to extend date

Income tax returns 2020: Karachi chamber requests PM Imran Khan to extend date
Gold rates in Pakistan on December 8

Gold rates in Pakistan on December 8
US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 8

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 8
Pakistan Tax Bar Association appeals FBR to extend deadline for filing income tax returns

Pakistan Tax Bar Association appeals FBR to extend deadline for filing income tax returns

Latest

view all