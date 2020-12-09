1,780,000 income tax returns filed: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received income tax returns from 1,780,000 people while 325,000 persons have applied to extend the last date for the filing of the tax returns, sources said Wednesday.

The FBR commissioners are considering the applications for extension, said the source, adding that they have been issued orders to approve the applications, sources said.

According to sources, 1,722,000 people had filed tax returns during the same period last year.