Coronavirus updates, December 10: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 429,280 on Thursday after 3,138 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 10, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 429,280

• AJK: 7,517

• Balochistan: 17,604

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,765

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 33,695

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 50,762

• Punjab: 125,250

• Sindh: 189,687

Deaths: 8,603

• AJK: 183

• Balochistan: 171

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 98

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 348

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,439

• Punjab: 3,265

• Sindh: 3,099

More than 68,848,383 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,568,734 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

11:45am —Karachi, Pakistan — Saeed Ghani says positivity ratio high in Karachi

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that the positivity ratio in Karachi in the last 10 days was much higher than the national average being reported.

The minister, while speaking on Geo Pakistan, urged people to reduce their activities due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. He also added that the situation in hospitals was not that bad and informed that the medical facilities did have ventilators available.

11:30am — Tokyo, Japan — Japan gov't to buy 10,500 freezers for coronavirus vaccines

The Japanese government will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store coronavirus vaccines as part of its preparation for nationwide vaccinations, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Japan has agreed to buy a total 290 million doses of the vaccines from Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Mordena Inc.

11:15am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico registers 11,974 new coronavirus cases, 781 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 11,974 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 781 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,205,229 cases and 111,655 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

11:00am — Peshawar, Pakistan — District administration seals 127 restaurants, shops

District administration on Thursday shut down 127 restaurants, fast food and other shops across Peshawar for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

The deputy commissioner of Peshawar while sharing some updates of the sealed places said 17 restaurants were sealed in Hayatabad, 13 restaurants and nine shops were sealed on University Road.

He added that 11 restaurants and shops were sealed in Saddar and 22 shops were sealed on Charsadda Road.

10:30am — Seoul, South Korea — S Korea reports 682 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 682 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The daily tally continued to inch closer to 700, a level not seen in nine months, despite stricter social distancing rules.

10:15am — London, UK — UK medicine regulator says people with anaphylaxis risk should not take Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

The UK's medicine regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, giving fuller guidance on an earlier allergy warning about the shot.

"Any person with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. A second dose should not be given to anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis following administration of the first dose of this vaccine," said June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Earlier it had warned that people with a "significant allergic reaction" to those things should not take the shot, without specifying anaphylaxis.

9:45am — Lahore, Pakistan — Authorities seal 36 hotels, cafes for violating SOPs

District Administration Lahore sealed 36 hotels, cafes and restaurants across the provincial metropolis for not implementing corona SOPs here on Wednesday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik said that 36 hotels, cafes and restaurants had been sealed. Around 36 vehicles were found violating corona SOPs and were ticketed Rs35,700 fine while a vehicle was impounded.

He said that eight marriage halls, 54 shopping malls, markets and shops were also sealed for corona violation. The DC said that the district administration was fully mobilised to implement the corona SOPs.

9:30am — Shanghai, China — Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on December 9, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 11 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The commission said one locally transmitted case was reported in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to five from one a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,673, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

9:15am — Lahore, Pakistan — IGP orders making mask part of police uniform

IGP Inam Ghani has issued ordered that mask must be the part of the police uniform during duty.

The decision has been taken after the news of violation of Covid-19 SOPs and rising number of positive cases in the provincial police force.

Additional IG Finance and Welfare in a letter to all the police formations expressed sorry over noncompliance of SOPs. He said wearing mask must be made part of the police uniform during duty.

The IGP said easy availability of masks and sanitisers must be made available in every police office.

9:00am — Brasilia, Brazil — Brazil reports highest daily cases of coronavirus since mid-August

Brazil reported 53,453 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rate since mid-August, and 836 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 6,728,452 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 178,995, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.