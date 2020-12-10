Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh CM adviser Aijaz Shah Sheerazi passes away in Karachi from coronavirus

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

THATTA: Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Social Welfare Aijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi has died of the coronavirus, his spokesperson, Muhammad Hanif confirmed Thursday.

Aijaz was being treated at a hospital in Karachi. His funeral prayers and burial will be held in Thatta.

The Sindh CM’s adviser on social welfare was the head of the Sheerazi group. He was suffering from a lung ailment.

Provincial Ministers Ismail Rahu, Owais Shah and Manzoor Wasan expressed their grief over the death the Sindh government official.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh CM, too, expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

Hanif said the CM adviser will be buried at the Makli graveyard.

Sheerazi started his political career in 1984 and was elected as an MPA for the first time in 1985. He was elected as an MPA five consecutive times and has served as a provincial minister and adviser multiple times as well.

He leaves behind three sons, one of whom is an MNA and another an MPA.

