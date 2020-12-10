PM Imran Khan says rogue Indian regime 'threatens the stability of the global system'

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned the world of the "rogue Indian regime", which he said was now threatening "the stability of the global system".



PM Imran Khan's remarks came hours after India's 15-year information warfare operation to malign Pakistan around the world was uncovered by an independent Europe-focused NGO, the EU DisinfoLab.



"Pakistan has consistently drawn attention of int community to India's subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region; & export/ fund extremism through structures of fake news orgs & 'think tanks'," the premier said on Twitter.



"Recently GoP provided dossier to UN of India's state terrorism in Pakistan," he added, referring to proofs that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said New Delhi was unable to respond to.

He also underlined the revelations made by EU DisinfoLab "on the widespread Indian network of subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position & exposes its detractors".

"The international community needs to take notice of a rogue Indian regime that now threatens the stability of the global system," PM Imran Khan wrote.



Earlier in the day, the EU DisinfoLab had revealed over 750 Indian-backed websites covering more than 119 countries that were operational for a decade-and-a-half with the sole purpose of undermining Pakistan within the European Union and United Nations.

The operation was termed the Indian Chronicles by the EU DisinfoLab. The NGO disclosed that the Srivastava Group backed the operation, while a leading Indian news agency — Asian News International (commonly known as ANI) — was used to boost it.

The campaign had started in 2005 and is still functional, it had revealed.