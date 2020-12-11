Coronavirus updates, December 11: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 432,327 on Friday after 3,047 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.



The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 11, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 432,327

• AJK: 7,578

• Balochistan: 17,650

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,770

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 34,014

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 51,172

• Punjab: 125,897

• Sindh: 191,246

Deaths: 8,653

• AJK: 186

• Balochistan: 173

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 98

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 353

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,450

• Punjab: 3,284

• Sindh: 3,109

More than 69,524,946 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,580,727 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

12:15pm — Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine reports new daily high of coronavirus deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine rose to 285 from the previous record of 276 fatalities registered on Dec. 9, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.

He said 13,514 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 872,228 cases with 14,755 deaths.

12:00pm — Karachi, Pakistan — Sindh approaches WHO to provide free coronavirus vaccine to underprivileged people

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has sought the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) assistance for procurement and provision of the best-available coronavirus vaccine for the impoverished people in Sindh.

She said that the vaccine should be available to those who could not afford it, who have comorbidities, and who are the front-liners serving in the health sector.

Speaking on the inauguration of the refurbished Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI) centres with the help of WHO on Thursday, Pechuho said: “We should start preparing a plan for the procurement, storage, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine so that when we have it in our hands, we are able to use it effectively."

We need WHO’s assistance in its procurement, storage, cold-chain management, and distribution so that we could vaccinate our elderly people and those who have comorbidities but they can’t afford it, she stressed.

11:30am — Mumbai, India — India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

India recorded 29,398 new coronavirus infections, data from the health ministry showed on Friday, continuing its trend of declining daily cases.

India has recorded 9.8 million cases so far, the world's second-highest number of infections, but daily numbers have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 414, with the total now at 142,186, the ministry said.

11:00am — Berlin, Germany — Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 29,875

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 29,875 to 1,272,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 598 to 20,970.

10:30am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico reports 11,897 new coronavirus cases, 671 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 11,897 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 671 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,217,126 cases and 112,326 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

10:15am — Seoul, South Korea — South Korea reports 689 new coronavirus cases

South Korea on Friday reported 689 new coronavirus cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Of the new cases, 673 were locally transmitted, which brings the total tally to 40,786, with 572 deaths.

10:00am — Shanghai, China — China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 10, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement nine of the new cases were imported infections originating from abroad. Of the six locally transmitted cases, four were reported in Sichuan province and two in Heilongjiang province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to seven from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland was now at 86,688, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

9:30am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Country's national positivity ratio at 7.15%

Pakistan's national positivity ratio stood at 7.15%, reported the National Command and Operation Centre on Friday.

The NCOC, in its morning update, said that city wise the highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was at 18.43%, followed by Mirpur 14.29% and Peshawar 11.68%.

9:15am — US FDA advisory panel votes in favor of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

The committee voted 17-4 in favor that the known benefits of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer with Germany's BioNTech , outweighed the risks in adults 16 years and older of taking the shot, with one member of the panel abstaining.

9:00am — Paris, France — Amnesty says rich countries hoarding vaccine

Human rights group Amnesty International has warned that only one in 10 people in poor countries are set to receive COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, while rich nations have “hoarded” three times the amount of shots they need.

Amnesty International is part of an alliance of human rights organisations called The People’s Vaccine, which published the alarming report on Wednesday.

The group of organisations said rich nations representing just 14% of the world’s population have bought up 53% of all the most promising vaccines. The situation would leave 67 poorer states able to only cover 10% of their population unless governments and the pharmaceutical industry take urgent action.

The organizations examined data analyzing the deals secured between countries and the manufacturers of eight leading vaccine candidates to come to their conclusions. Amnesty notes that just five of the 67 poor countries on its list – Kenya, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan and Ukraine – have reported nearly 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 between them.