Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 11

Over 50 deaths for five days in a row

Active cases fall to 44,582

2,538 COVID-19 patients under critical care

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 3,047 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 432,327. With 50 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 8,653. So far, a total of 379,092 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 44,582.

With 42,596 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.15%.

To find out the latest COVID-19 updates from Pakistan and around the world, read our live blog.



World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 52 countries. There have been at least 69,096,000 reported infections and 1,574,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 18 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 8 days and has reported more than 17,953,000 since the pandemic began.







