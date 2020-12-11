Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra's latest fashion look leaves the internet divided

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

While mega hit actress Priyanka Chopra is known to serve fashion looks her latest one in particular has divided the internet.

The Quantico star, who was attending an awards show virtually, looked stunning in a black lace dress, complimented by a chic updo.

But what took the internet by storm was her choice of footwear for the evening.

She could be seen sporting a black, bedazzled pair of Crocs which seemed like an odd choice to finish the elegant look with.

Priyanka, who is the global brand ambassador for the shoe company, received mixed responses for opting to wear the chunky footwear for the event. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Mawra Hocane takes a trip down memory lane in adorable snap

Mawra Hocane takes a trip down memory lane in adorable snap
Prince Charles, Camilla react to Barbara Windsor's death

Prince Charles, Camilla react to Barbara Windsor's death
Khloe Kardashian ‘regrets’ her rude behaviour with Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian ‘regrets’ her rude behaviour with Kris Jenner
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as favorite biscuits get price cut: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ as favorite biscuits get price cut: report
BTS’s Suga ‘taken aback’ with TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year win

BTS’s Suga ‘taken aback’ with TIME’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year win
BTS drop festive remix of hit song 'Dynamite'

BTS drop festive remix of hit song 'Dynamite'
Miley Cyrus sheds light on the inspiration behind ‘Prisoner’

Miley Cyrus sheds light on the inspiration behind ‘Prisoner’
Selena Gomez ‘done with the 'Selena vs. Hailey' narrative: 'Just move on'

Selena Gomez ‘done with the 'Selena vs. Hailey' narrative: 'Just move on'
Kris Jenner becomes first to own $332,500 luxury car in North America

Kris Jenner becomes first to own $332,500 luxury car in North America
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive fresh warning from Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive fresh warning from Queen Elizabeth?
Kim Kardashian left 'messed up' following Brandon Bernard’s execution

Kim Kardashian left 'messed up' following Brandon Bernard’s execution
Courteney Cox crosses 10 million followers on Instagram

Courteney Cox crosses 10 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all