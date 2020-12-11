Priyanka Chopra's latest fashion look leaves the internet divided

While mega hit actress Priyanka Chopra is known to serve fashion looks her latest one in particular has divided the internet.

The Quantico star, who was attending an awards show virtually, looked stunning in a black lace dress, complimented by a chic updo.

But what took the internet by storm was her choice of footwear for the evening.

She could be seen sporting a black, bedazzled pair of Crocs which seemed like an odd choice to finish the elegant look with.

Priyanka, who is the global brand ambassador for the shoe company, received mixed responses for opting to wear the chunky footwear for the event.

