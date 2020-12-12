Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth's official Twitter account gaffe leaves fans perplexed

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's royal family account deleted the tweet within 6 minutes of its posting

Queen Elizabeth's official royal family account made a major faux pas that left fans dazed.

Fans recently witnessed a short tweet from the Queen’s royal family handle and it surely left them perplexed. The now-deleted tweet read a strange message from the Queen which was luckily captured by Gert's Royals.

The tweet that vanished within 6 minutes of its posting, was an odd "Thanks."

Despite someone quickly catching the mistake and deleting the tweet, the short yet strange message gained 1,260 likes and 591 retweets.

Amid all this, some Twitter users still managed to comment upon the very unusual comment. One fan hilariously wrote: “'You're welcome Liz, and I've kept the receipt in case you want to change it kid, OK?"

Another quipped: “"Well it’s about time I got some recognition!"

