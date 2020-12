A Reuters representational image of a gas stove.

KARACHI: Gas supply will be temporarily suspended across seven areas in Karachi on Sunday, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said in a statement issued on Twitter.



The gas company said it is undertaking looping work for a 15 kilometre long 20 inch dia interlink of Shershah Main and Gas Turbine Main on December 13.

In this regard, the gas supply will remain suspended from 8:00am to 10:00pm on Sunday in the following areas:

Metroville Blocks 1, 2, and 3 SITE Industrial Area Zia Colony Mavach Goth Baldia Town Sheikh Khani Area Labour Square