Nimra Bucha is officially a part of Iman Vellani's 'Ms. Marvel' series

Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha has joined the cast of the upcoming, much-anticipated Ms. Marvel series.

The Marvel Studios’ original series is taking shape with each passing day and as per the latest intel on the highly-awaited project, the Churails actor will also be joining the star-packed cast.

According to the studio, joining the lead star Iman Vellani—who essays the role of Ms. Marvel—will be Bucha, along with Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman and Travina Springer.

It was earlier reported that Vellani—Marvel’s first Pakistan Muslim actor—will be making her first appearance in the MCU with Brie Larson in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2.

Earlier this year, Deadline had reported that Vellani was roped in by Disney officially for the Disney+ series that centers on Marvel’s first ever Muslim and Pakistani character.

Vellani plays a Pakistani-American teenager named Kamala Khan, living in New Jersey.

Her series will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.

