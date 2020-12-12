Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Zarghoon Shah

India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia replaced

By
Zarghoon Shah

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Gaurav Ahluwalia addresses welcome note during celebrations for the 71st Republic Day of India, at High Commission of India in Pakistan. — Twitter

India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia has been reassigned, according to a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to Geo News, his replacement will be Suresh Kumar, who is currently stationed at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

Ahluwalia has verified that he has been given a new assignment.

He "has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria", said the statement by the Indian MEA.


