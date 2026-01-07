 
Curfew imposed in Nepal's Birgunj as protests erupt over mosque vandalism

District administration authorises security forces to open fire against violators of curfew, say reports

January 07, 2026

Protests erupt in Nepals Birgunj city bordering India following vandalism of mosque. — The Kathmandu Post
A curfew was imposed in Birgunj, a southern Nepal city bordering India, following protests that erupted over the vandalism and desecration of a mosque by Hindu extremists, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and police.

Hindu extremists had attacked the mosque on Sunday, carrying out vandalism and looting, which left the local Muslim community enraged and deeply distressed.

Large numbers of Muslims took to the streets to protest against the desecration incident in Dhanusha's Kamala Municipality, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse demonstrators, while several protesters were taken into custody.

Following the protests, the Parsa District Administration issued curfew orders, banning public movement on the streets across the city, as well as restricting all types of gatherings and demonstrations, according to local media reports.

Security forces have also been authorised to open fire against those violating the curfew, officials confirmed.

Birgunj lies about 130 kilometres south of Kathmandu and is a major entry point for fuel, goods and supplies from India.

Indian authorities have also tightened security and completely sealed the Nepal border in view of the tense atmosphere in Birgunj, the reports added.

Clashes between Hindus and Muslims are uncommon in predominantly Hindu Nepal, where most Muslims live in southern border regions.

