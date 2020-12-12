Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Queen Elizabeth’s senior housekeeper quits over Christmas row: report

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Queen Elizabeth’s senior most house keeper recently quit his post after being denied Christmas leave this year.

For those unversed with the Queen’s Christmas plans, it was decided that the Queen would relocate to Windsor Castle with her ‘vital’ 22 members of staff. They include, the “master of the household, her private secretary and his assistants, and other members of her senior staff.”

To make matters worse for those ‘vital’ employees, The Sun reports that they “are required to self-isolate from family members” during the holidays.

A source told the leading daily, “They won’t be seeing their families because no risks can be taken, and they can’t go in and out. The most important thing is to protect the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh from the virus. If something happened to them, it doesn’t bear thinking about.”

However, it appears this rule did not sit right with the Queen’s staff, for a staff revolt ensured “over attempts to make them isolate from their families.” This not only destroyed her hopes for a Sandringham Christmas but also led her head housekeeper of 32 years, Patricia Ear, to resign.

