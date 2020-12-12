Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 12 2020
PDM's preparations for Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa in full swing

Preparations for the next jalsa of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are in full swing at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground in Lahore.

A stage is being set up on the steps of Minar-e-Pakistan while chairs are being set up the ground at the forefront. Generators have been hooked up and lights installed for the rally besides the all-important sound system.

Workers of Opposition parties reached the ground a day ahead, carrying flags, chanting slogans, warming up the atmosphere.

Party workers of Pakistan People’s Party shout slogans outside press club to express their excitement for public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on 13 December in Lahore, on December 12, 2020. — Online
Preparations underway for the PDM jalsa. — Photo by Akmal Bhatti
Arrangements work underway for the public gathering of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday, December 12, 2020. — PPI
Worker of PML-N flashes a victory sign at Greater Iqbal Park to express his excitement for the public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, December 12, 2020. — Online
A view of preparation at Greater Iqbal Park for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) jalsa on 13 December in Lahore, on December 12, 2020. — Online
The Punjab government has not permitted PDM to hold the rally in Lahore.

However, no action has been taken by the government to stop the rally participants. No containers have been set up on the roads, and no other obstruction has been put in place.

Meanwhile, government spokespersons said the law will come into force if the coronavirus standard operation procedures (SOPs) or the law are violated.

'What's the emergency?'

A day earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had advised Opposition parties to avoid risking peoples’ lives by holding a large public gathering during a pandemic and amid a threat alert by The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta), and resolve issues through dialogue instead.

Chief Minister Buzdar questioned why it is imperative for the Opposition to hold a jalsa when coronavirus cases are on the rise. "What is the emergency that you have to hold jalsas?" he asked.

He said the government will deal with the PDM in accordance with the law.

