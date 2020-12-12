Ended previous sit-in on 'sharif' people's advice: PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during an interview in Geo News programme Jirga, on December 12, 2020. — Geo News

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Saturday that he had ended his previous sit-in against the incumbent government on promises made by "sharif" people.



Explaining further the reason behind ending the sit-in, he said, during an interview in Geo News programme "Jirga", that the "noble people" had promised that they would hold re-elections in March.

"I trusted them but these noble people did not keep their promise," Fazl said, adding: "To whom shall we turn for negotiations? We don't accept those who are considered the representatives of the government."

Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during an interview in Geo News programme Jirga, on December 12, 2020. — Geo News

The PDM chief stressed that non-political forces should not get involved in politics and must leave politicians alone. "We will criticise and we will talk. We are taking the constitutional path."

Fazlur Rehman's comments come on the eve of the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Lahore, dubbed by the 11-party Opposition alliance as the "final nail in the government's coffin".



Authorities warn of 'terrorist activity', 'assassinations'

Meanwhile, the senior leadership of PDM has been warned of a possible "terrorist activity" on December 13, the day of the Opposition's Minar-e-Pakistan rally in Lahore.

Lahore police have sent letters to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and lawmakers Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

"TTP terrorists are coordinating to carry out a terrorist activity on 13 December, 2020. Although details regarding place of terrorist activity and likely targets is not available, the date (13 December 2020) appears to be significant as a huge public gathering is expected at Minar-e-Pakistan," read the letter.

It states that after the terrorists failed in their attempt in Peshawar, "they are planning to shift their operatives, required material and logistics towards another place (most likely Lahore)".



'What's the emergency?'

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had advised Opposition parties to avoid risking peoples’ lives by holding a large public gathering during a pandemic and amid a threat alert by The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and resolve issues through dialogue instead.

Chief Minister Buzdar questioned why it is imperative for the Opposition to hold a jalsa when coronavirus cases are on the rise. "What is the emergency that you have to hold jalsas?" he asked.

He said the government will deal with the PDM in accordance with the law.