Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth could be slapped with ‘heavy fines’ over Royal Train use: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Queen Elizabeth could be slapped with ‘heavy fines’ over Royal Train use: report

Despite the ruling monarch of England, Queen Elizabeth could get slapped with a “heavy fine” in case her Royal Train ever delays the departure or arrival time of other trains within the area.

The magnitude of this fear was discussed by ITV Royal Rota hosts Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson.

They touched on the topic while dissecting Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent 1,250 mile journey across the UK.

Mr Ship touched on the possible ‘heavy fines’ Queen Elizabeth might have to bear in case any delay is caused via the Royal Train. He claimed, "I was told some interesting things this week about how punctual the Queen wants the train to be.”

“When she travels on it, she makes sure she knows exactly when it should be leaving and she's there going 'come on, come on, we should be going by now'. If the train's late and delays trains on the rest of the network the royal train gets fined quite heavily by Network Rail. She neither wants to be late or end up with a huge fine."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle worried about ‘putting a foot wrong’ during Christmas: report

Meghan Markle worried about ‘putting a foot wrong’ during Christmas: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk ‘disenchanting’ royal fans after Netflix deal: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk ‘disenchanting’ royal fans after Netflix deal: report
Minal Khan shares adorable snap with Aiman Khan, niece, mother

Minal Khan shares adorable snap with Aiman Khan, niece, mother
Prince Philip ‘Guilt-ridden’ after forcing Prince Charles to marry Princess Diana: report

Prince Philip ‘Guilt-ridden’ after forcing Prince Charles to marry Princess Diana: report
Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs
UK publication names three Pakistanis in list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 2020

UK publication names three Pakistanis in list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 2020
Taylor Swift sheds light on the ‘closure’ she found with ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift sheds light on the ‘closure’ she found with ‘Evermore’
Eminem reacts to Obama's new video

Eminem reacts to Obama's new video

Here is Hailey Bieber's way to get gorgeous skin

Here is Hailey Bieber's way to get gorgeous skin

Queen postpones filming of annual Christmas speech due to Brexit

Queen postpones filming of annual Christmas speech due to Brexit

Ayeza Khan reveals her daughter Hoorain is Beyoncé's 'little fan'

Ayeza Khan reveals her daughter Hoorain is Beyoncé's 'little fan'
Queen Elizabeth has no intention of giving up throne: ‘She needs no support’

Queen Elizabeth has no intention of giving up throne: ‘She needs no support’

Latest

view all