Sunday Dec 13 2020
Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Meghan Markle worried about ‘putting a foot wrong’ during Christmas: report

Meghan Markle was reportedly always frenzied and worried about “putting a foot wrong” during Christmas celebrations with the Queen.

This claim was unearthed and brought forward during Channel 4's A Very Royal Christmas: Sandringham Secrets.

There a royal commentator discussed the military like Christmas timeline all royals have to undergo for the entirety of the holiday season.

Royal commentator Richard Kay explained, “I imagine it must have been an incredible ordeal for Meghan, being introduced [to the family], not just having to get used to these sort of foreign traditions, but then the whole obligations that come with celebrating with the Royal Family where everything has to be just so. She would have been very worried, I’m sure, about putting a foot wrong.”

Even Kate Middleton felt pressure in the beginning. During one of her past interviews on the event of Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday Kate revealed, “I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried about what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, Gosh, what should I give her?”

“I decided to make my granny’s recipe for chutney. I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I’ve noticed since she’s done that on lots of occasions.”

