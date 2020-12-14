433 people lost their lives to coronavirus in Pakistan last week

A Reuters file image.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally surged to 440,787 as 2,362 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed Monday.

The number of active cases in the country has climbed to 47,236, out of whom 2,456 people are under critical care. The virus claimed 36 lives in the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 8,832. With 1,719 surviving the virus, the recoveries have climbed to 384,719.

Weekly analysis

The NCOC data shows a total of 20,493 COVID-19 infections were recorded across the country in the last seven days on a daily average of 2,927.5 cases.

With an average 61.8 coronavirus deaths per day, at least 433 people have died of the virus in the last seven days. A total of 10,245 people have recovered with a daily average of 1,463.5.

Bids to contain virus

The federal government warned on December 9 that it would shut down more sectors if the public continued to violate coronavirus SOPs.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC chief Asad Umar said there was a rapid increase in infections during the second wave as the public was less serious than it was during the first wave.

He warned that if the virus is not contained, the government may decide to close down more sectors and impose stricter restrictions in two weeks.

The federal government has already made face masks mandatory in public spaces, limited large public gatherings to 300, banned indoor weddings, closed shrines, cinemas, and theatres, and instructed public and private offices to adopt work-from-home policy and 50% occupancy.

It has also announced that educational institutes will remain closed from November 26 to January 10. The students will study at home or get weekly homework till December 24 and winter vacations will start December 25. The schools will reopen on January 11 - which is subject to coronavirus situation then. All examinations have been postponed except admission and recruitment tests.

All provinces have banned indoor dining and limited timings for markets, shops, and shopping malls. Many areas in the country have been placed under smart lockdowns.