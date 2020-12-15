Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on Dec 15

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159.7 while its selling rate was Rs160.5 on Tuesday, December 15 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar118.5
120.5
Canadian Dollar123
125
Euro192.5
195
Saudi Riyal42.3 
42.9
Japanese Yen1.55 
1.58
China Yuan24.5
24.65 
UAE Dirham43.5
44 
UK pound Sterling211
214 
US Dollar159.7
160.5

