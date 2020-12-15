Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Gold rates in Pakistan on December 15

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs110,500 on December 15 at the opening of the bullion market. The price of the precious metal had declined Rs300 per tola during the trading a day prior. 

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading.

Read more: Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan on December 14

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs86,841 with one tola of 22k gold is being traded at Rs100,291 at the opening of the trading day.



More From Business:

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on Dec 15

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on Dec 15
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase from December 16

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase from December 16
Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan on December 14

Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan on December 14
China bails out Pakistan to repay $1b Saudi debt

China bails out Pakistan to repay $1b Saudi debt
US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 14

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 14
Rupee expected to stay stable against US dollar: report

Rupee expected to stay stable against US dollar: report
US dollar rate against rupee on December 13

US dollar rate against rupee on December 13
Foreign loans worth $10.7 billion taken on in FY19-20

Foreign loans worth $10.7 billion taken on in FY19-20
Gold being sold at Rs110,800 per tola in Pakistan on December 12

Gold being sold at Rs110,800 per tola in Pakistan on December 12
US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 12

US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on December 12
DHA, HUBCO pen deal eyeing 5 million gallons of potable water daily

DHA, HUBCO pen deal eyeing 5 million gallons of potable water daily
Pakistan's remittances remain above $2b for sixth consecutive month

Pakistan's remittances remain above $2b for sixth consecutive month

Latest

view all