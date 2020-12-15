Gold rates in Pakistan on December 15

10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs110,500 on December 15 at the opening of the bullion market. The price of the precious metal had declined Rs300 per tola during the trading a day prior.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs86,841 with one tola of 22k gold is being traded at Rs100,291 at the opening of the trading day.







