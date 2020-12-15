Can't connect right now! retry
Mehwish Hayat mesmerizes fans with her cover of Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Mehwish Hayat showed off her vocals with a mesmerizing rendition of Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon

Pakistan’s celebrated film and TV star Mehwish Hayat has been wowing audiences with her on-screen brilliance for quite some time.

However, what many may not be aware of is how the Load Wedding actor, 37, is also hiding many other talents, which includes singing.

Turning to her social media, the diva showed off her vocals with a mesmerizing rendition of Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon.

Alongside the vide, Hayat wrote: “Jamming a few lines from my fav song to say “I love you” to all my dear fans ...”

“Thank you for always being my rock!” she added.

Fans too were blown away by the melodious vocals as her comment section was filled with her awe-struck netizens showering her with praises. 

