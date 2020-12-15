Coronavirus updates, December 15: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Pakistan's COVID-19 tally rose to 443,246 on Tuesday after 2,459 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours across the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of 9:00 am, December 15, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 443,246

• AJK: 7,750

• Balochistan: 17,771

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 4,793

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 35,045

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 52,787

• Punjab: 128,138

• Sindh: 196,962

Deaths: 8,905

• AJK: 191

• Balochistan: 175

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 99

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 377

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,477

• Punjab: 3,422

• Sindh: 3,164

More than 72,824,936 infections have been confirmed globally with over 1,620,490 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

12:30pm — Sao Paulo — Brazil says China 'not transparent' on COVID-19 vaccine emergency use

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Monday that China's health authorities are not transparent in authorizing emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines, a statement that may further inflame political tension in the South American country.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a consistent critic of China, has repeatedly cast doubt on the CoronaVac vaccine being developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, saying its "origin" made it untrustworthy.

Meanwhile, in Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, authorities have made a hard bet on the vaccine, with Governor Joao Doria, a Bolsonaro enemy, saying the state expected to start vaccinating its residents in January.

12:00am — Karachi, Pakistan — Sindh reports 47% increase in deaths of home-isolated patients

There has been a 47% increase in the deaths of coronavirus patients being treated at homes in the first week of December compared to the same period last month, the Sindh health department said Tuesday.

It said that the province lost 53 people in home isolation to the coronavirus in the first 15 days of December. In November, 29 patients being treated at home had passed away.

The health department said the province lost eight people being treated at home to the virus on December 1.

11:45am — Berlin, Germany — Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,432

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,432 to 1,351,510, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 500 to 22,475, the tally showed.

11:30am — Bengaluru, India — India reports 22,065 new coronavirus cases, lowest daily rise since July 4

India reported 22,065 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 9.9 million, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, making it the lowest daily rise since July 4, according to a Reuters tally.

India has recorded the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, after the United States, but daily infections have declined since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 354, the ministry said, taking the total to 143,709.

10:40am — Seoul, South Korea — S Korea reports 880 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 880 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as the daily numbers continued to hover at unprecedented levels, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest figure was up from 718 reported on Monday, a day after it hit a record daily spike of 1,030.

10:30am — Islamabad, Pakistan — COVID-19 runs unchecked in overcrowded prisons

A human rights report released Monday criticised Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus threat faced by tens of thousands of inmates stuck in overcrowded and often unsanitary prisons, foreign media reported.

Instead of following through on promises to ease prison overcrowding made when the pandemic first hit, Pakistan’s government has actually increased its inmate population by over 6,000 between April and August, from 73,242 to 79,603. Some of the few who were freed were later rearrested.

The joint report by London-based Amnesty International and Justice Project Pakistan said inmates face a growing risk of infection, and called for renewed efforts to free certain prisoners, particularly the elderly, women and “prisoners of conscience.”

10:00am — Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico reports 5,930 new coronavirus cases, 345 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 5,930 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 345 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,255,974 cases and 114,298 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

9:30am — Karachi, Pakistan — Govt negotiating with eight vaccine manufacturers

A committee of experts formed by the government of Pakistan is engaged with eight manufacturers of the world for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine and it would be a big achievement for the authorities if they manage to get the vaccine for half a million frontline workers in the country in the first quarter of next year.

The COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to be available for 90% of people in the world including Pakistan in the first six months of 2021 due to issues related to its availability as more than half of the vaccine production stocks have already been purchased by the high income countries.

The focus of authorities in Pakistan would be to vaccinate half a million frontline healthcare workers in the first quarter and the remaining healthcare workers and people above 60 years of age in the second quarter.

“In the first half of the next year, only top priority people are expected to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan, who include half a million frontline healthcare workers, followed by all the healthcare workers and people above 60 years of age. As 50% to 60% vaccine production stocks have already been sold to higher income countries, the availability of vaccine in the private sector is also very unlikely in Pakistan before the second half of the next year,” said Dr Asad Hafeez, vice chancellor of Health Services Academy, Islamabad, while speaking at an online training workshop on Monday.

9:00am — Islamabad, Pakistan — Pakistan's Positivity ratio at 7.12%

Pakistan's positivity ratio stood at 7.12% on Tuesday with the country reporting 2,459 new patients in the last 24 hours.

Among the cities Hyderabad has the highest positivity ratio of 22.45%, followed by Karachi 19.89% and Peshawar 19.04%.

The NCOC data said that 2,495 COVID patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast.