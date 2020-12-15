Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Prince Andrew told ‘there are no chances of his return’ to royal family

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

Prince Andrew has reportedly lost all hopes of ever returning to his royal duties following the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, a royal author has suggested.

Biographer Angela Levin went into discourse about the Duke of York’s probable return to royal duties following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in which he was embroiled.

During a chat on talkRADIO, Levin said: "What is important is that the Royal Family, i.e. the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, have decided that Andrew does not represent them anymore.”

"This is their way of standing up themselves and accepting that whatever he's done doesn't smell right,” she said.

"He has tried very recently to come back and be helpful, particularly since Meghan and Harry are no longer around. But it was made very clear that he doesn't stand a chance,” she continued.

"This is their way of being honourable themselves. No charity would want them to support him anyway. He hasn't got the common sense to realise that the public are not stupid,” she went on to say.

"The police aren't even accusing him of anything yet - what they want is to know what he knows. That's what he's not actually yet got round to telling,” she added.

