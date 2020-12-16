Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Prince William beats Prince Charles in terms of popularity as king

Prince Charles without a doubt is not the most loved member of the British royal family.

And for that reason, talk of his succession is often met with hostility from devoted royal fans who deem his son, Prince William, a worthier choice for the throne.

While the line of succession is unlikely to change based on the public’s opinion, YouGov conducted a poll to see just how many of Britons would prefer to see the Duke of Cambridge as the next king rather than his father—of course, in a hypothetical scenario.

Since the poll was last conducted in June, Prince William—who is currently second in line to the throne—saw a two percent increase in his popularity.

On the other hand, the heir apparent saw an astonishing five percent drop in his public admiration.

YouGov while sharing the results claimed that this could have been a consequence of Netflix’s popular series, The Crown, which became an instant hit across the world as it showcased the history of the royal family.

"The Crown effect? Prince William now holds eight point lead over Prince Charles in public preference to succeed Queen. Prince William - 40 percent (+2 since June), Prince Charles - 32 percent (-5),” tweeted YouGov. 

