QUETTA: Five people were killed and three injured in a firing incident involving unknown persons near Prom Dam at Panjgur on Wednesday, according to deputy commissioner Razzaq Sasoli.

The bodies and injured persons have been shifted to a hospital as Levies personnel sealed the area. The DC said that investigations of the firing incident will be conducted to determine how the confrontation took place.

Rangers and police personnel have sealed the area, police confirmed.