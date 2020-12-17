How Pete Davidson feels about Ariana Grande after their engagement joke

American singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson seem to have moved on from their past briefly-lasted failed engagement.

However, after the Saturday Night Live star recently joked about his engagement with the Positions singer, many started speculating about his true feelings for his ex-girlfriend.

A source dished the details to HollywoodLife about how Davidson feels about Grande and whether or not the joke meant something.

“Being funny is Pete’s day job and his night job — it’s who he is. The joke was so innocent and fun and there was never any shade meant towards Ariana whatsoever,” said he source.

“Pete will continue to look back at that time [with Ariana] with joy, and if he continues to joke about it that’s all it will be — just having fun and never to make Ariana feel bad,” added the insider.

Another source close to Grande revealed her reaction, saying: “She knows that his sense of humor is part of his charm and she wouldn’t want him to ever change that about himself; it’s what makes people so drawn to him.”

“Ariana understands Pete’s dry humor and doesn’t expect him to stop joking about things that have happened in his life, whether it’s their relationship or not. They had a very public breakup, but in the end, she feels they were able to move on and there’s no hard feelings,” they went on to share.

“Plus, Ariana is focused on her relationship with Dalton now and she couldn’t be happier,” the grapevine revealed.