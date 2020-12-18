Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Dec 18 2020
US dollar being sold at Rs160.7 on Dec 18

Friday Dec 18, 2020

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs160 while its selling rate was Rs160.7 on Friday, December 18 at the opening of Pakistan's currency market.

Meanwhile, the following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE's Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: US dollar rate against Pakistani rupee on Dec 17

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar118.5120.5
Canadian Dollar124126
China Yuan24.524.65
Euro194196.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.242.9
UAE Dirham43.343.9
UK Pound Sterling215218
US Dollar160160.7

