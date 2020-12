KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was sold at Rs112,300 on December 18 at the opening of the bullion market.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs96,280 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs88,256 with one tola of 22k gold was being traded at Rs102,940 at the opening of the trading day.