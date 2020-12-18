Selena Gomez sheds light on her ‘bittersweet’ 2020 success

Selena Gomez recently sat down for a candid discussion and reflected upon her ‘bittersweet’ 2020 with a complete recap of events.

The Grammy award winning singer shed light on it all during her interview with Billboard.

There she was even quoted saying, "There's this bittersweet feeling, of course. I would much rather the world be in a better place. Yet at the same time, it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it."

On the work front the singer admitted that she has not been leaning to heavily on recent reviews. Mostly since, while "It's nice to know that Rare became what it became for me."

"And obviously I would like to say that it was the best album that I've released so far. But that doesn't mean that I'm not gonna challenge myself for the next."