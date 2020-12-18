Senior PML-N leader Mudassir Qayyum Nahra arrested by Anti Corruption Department

Mudassir Qayyum Nahra speaking to the media. — Photo courtesy Twitter

Senior PML-N leader and former member of the National Assembly Mudassir Qayyum Nahra was arrested on charges of forcibly occupying government land by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday.

According to the ACE, a case has been registered against the former lawmaker and his brother, MNA Azhar Qayyum, for seizing government land in a suburban village.

The ACE said that the government freed the land — which was spread over 267 kanals — from his occupation on October 10.

Mudassir Qayyum Nahra, his brother Azhar Qayyum and their father, Haji Sultan are nominated in the case.

Four others besides the above-mentioned have been nominated in the FIR.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had taken to Twitter to buck up Nahra, praising him for standing by her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In the video, Nahra can be heard talking to the press, saying that the charges against him were trumped up.

"These fake cases and arrests, we have braved them all before," he said. "We stood with Nawaz Sharif before and God willing, will continue to stand with him now more than ever," he added.

Nahra said that the registration of a "fake" case by the government against him was proof that it was shaken by the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) anti-government movement.