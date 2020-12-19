Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle settles case against paparazzi agency that photographed Archie

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against the paparazzi agency after she was photographed walking with Archie

Meghan Markle took legal action a paparazzi agency that shot a photo of her and son Archie without them knowing.

The Duchess of Sussex has settled her case against Splash News and Picture Agency after it vowed to not take any pictures of her, Prince Harry, and Archie, reported Guardian on Friday.

A statement read to the court, at a remote hearing under Mr Justice Nicklin, said, "The administrators of Splash UK have undertaken that, should the entity come out of administration, Splash UK will not take any photographs of the duke and duchess or their son in the future."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Splash UK's administrators, Neil Allen, told the outlet that they have accepted the statement.

However, Meghan's case against Splash US branch is still in motion.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have successfully settled a legal claim brought at the beginning of this year against the paparazzi agency Splash UK," the rep said.

"This settlement is a clear signal that unlawful, invasive, and intrusive paparazzi behaviour will not be tolerated, and that the couple takes these matters seriously—just as any family would," they added.

Meghan filed a lawsuit against the paparazzi agency after she was photographed walking with Archie and her two dogs in Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park on January 20.

