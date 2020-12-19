Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
AFP

Five rockets fired at US airbase in Afghanistan

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

An Afghan security officer keeps watch at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan December 15, 2020.. — Reuters/Files
  • No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack
  • Five rockets were fired at Bagram Airfield at 6am
  • No causalities or damage to US airfield reported  

KABUL: A major US airbase north of Kabul was targeted in a dawn rocket attack on Saturday but there were no casualties or damage to the airfield, officials said.

Five rockets were fired at Bagram Airfield at 6am, said Parwan province spokeswoman Waheeda Shahkar, adding that police had defused another seven rockets mounted on a vehicle used in the attack.

A NATO official also confirmed the assault.

Read more: 'Sticky bombs' on the rise in Afghanistan amid peace talks

"Rockets were fired towards Bagram Airfield this morning. Initial reporting is there were no casualties and the airfield was not damaged," the official said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban denied any involvement.

The extremist Daesh group previously claimed responsibility for a similar rocket attack on the base in April.

Read more: Next round of peace talks to take place on Jan 5, Qureshi says after meeting Afghan Taliban delegation

In recent months, Daesh has claimed several assaults in Kabul, including two deadly rocket attacks that struck residential areas in the capital.

The group also claimed brutal attacks on two separate educational centres in Kabul that killed dozens of people — most of them students.

Saturday's attack came a day after 15 children were killed when an explosives-laden motorbike blew up near a religious gathering in eastern Ghazni province.

