Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
AFP

9 die in Turkey hospital as oxygen cylinder explodes

By
AFP

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Police and security personnel stand guard outside the private Sanko University Hospital where a fire broke out in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit, in Gaziantep, Turkey December 19, 2020. — Reuters/Files

ANKARA: An oxygen tank explosion at a hospital in southeastern Turkey left at least nine coronavirus patients dead, the Turkish health ministry said on Saturday.

A blaze in an intensive care ward of the hospital in Gaziantep broke out when a tank on an artificial respirator exploded.

"We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said before a planned visit to the hospital.

All the victims were patients who had been hospitalised with the coronavirus. Other patients affected by the fire were transferred to other hospitals.

Turkey has recorded more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 17,600 deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

Faced with a surge in cases, Turkey strengthened restrictions put in place at the end of November with a total curfew during the weekend and partial one during the week.

More From World:

Five rockets fired at US airbase in Afghanistan

Five rockets fired at US airbase in Afghanistan
UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident

UN confirms observers' vehicle damaged near LoC, says probing incident
Meghan Markle settles case against paparazzi agency that photographed Archie

Meghan Markle settles case against paparazzi agency that photographed Archie
US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide

US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide
Beijing to vaccinate 50 million people against coronavirus before Lunar New Year

Beijing to vaccinate 50 million people against coronavirus before Lunar New Year
Donald Trump taunts China in latest tweet on coronavirus vaccine

Donald Trump taunts China in latest tweet on coronavirus vaccine
Blast in Afghanistan's Ghazni leaves at least 15 children dead

Blast in Afghanistan's Ghazni leaves at least 15 children dead
Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi appointed White House climate advisor

Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi appointed White House climate advisor
US FDA to 'rapidly' approve Moderna vaccine for use after panel's approval

US FDA to 'rapidly' approve Moderna vaccine for use after panel's approval
UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on self-determination

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on self-determination
Daily report on December 17: Sindh's coronavirus cases surge past 200,000

Daily report on December 17: Sindh's coronavirus cases surge past 200,000
Coronavirus and Vitamin D: Is there hope for immunity with the supplement?

Coronavirus and Vitamin D: Is there hope for immunity with the supplement?

Latest

view all