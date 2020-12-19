9 die in Turkey hospital as oxygen cylinder explodes

Police and security personnel stand guard outside the private Sanko University Hospital where a fire broke out in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit, in Gaziantep, Turkey December 19, 2020. — Reuters/Files

ANKARA: An oxygen tank explosion at a hospital in southeastern Turkey left at least nine coronavirus patients dead, the Turkish health ministry said on Saturday.



A blaze in an intensive care ward of the hospital in Gaziantep broke out when a tank on an artificial respirator exploded.

"We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said before a planned visit to the hospital.

All the victims were patients who had been hospitalised with the coronavirus. Other patients affected by the fire were transferred to other hospitals.

Turkey has recorded more than 1.9 million cases of Covid-19 and more than 17,600 deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

Faced with a surge in cases, Turkey strengthened restrictions put in place at the end of November with a total curfew during the weekend and partial one during the week.