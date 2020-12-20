Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares her favorite Holiday moment: Video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney shared an adorable video to give fans best holiday envy ahead of Christmas.

The Canadian fashion stylist and marketing consultant took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a video, showing her enjoying the happy moments with her daughter.

Sharing the amazing video on her Instagram, the 40-year-old stylist wrote: "favorite Holiday moment"

Jessica is very active on social media and keeps her fans on their toes  with her stunning videos and photos.

Mulroney’s  kids served as bridesmaids and page boys at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018.

The stylist spent the whole summer defending her friendship with Meghan Markle after Mulroney was embroiled in a race scandal, leading to rumours the friends had split.

More From Entertainment:

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn reacts to Pence’s new Space Force name

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn reacts to Pence’s new Space Force name
Britney Spears and her father Jamie's relationship worsens over her sons

Britney Spears and her father Jamie's relationship worsens over her sons
Zac Efron gives fans major style envy with his new look

Zac Efron gives fans major style envy with his new look
Queen Elizabeth's this year's Christmas plan seems confusing

Queen Elizabeth's this year's Christmas plan seems confusing
Machine Gun Kelly uses dustbin emoji while mocking Eminem's new album

Machine Gun Kelly uses dustbin emoji while mocking Eminem's new album
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release Christmas card featuring their son

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release Christmas card featuring their son
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘regrets’ letting her kids experience fame too young

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘regrets’ letting her kids experience fame too young
BTS’s RM sheds light on his struggles with fear, stress as a K-Pop star

BTS’s RM sheds light on his struggles with fear, stress as a K-Pop star
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crave’ the spotlight: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crave’ the spotlight: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘inundated’ with countless offers: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘inundated’ with countless offers: report
Rapper 50 Cent lashes out at magazine for linking him to a doctor accused of fraud

Rapper 50 Cent lashes out at magazine for linking him to a doctor accused of fraud

Meet the actor who played Ertugrul Bey in 'Kurulus Osman'

Meet the actor who played Ertugrul Bey in 'Kurulus Osman'

Latest

view all