Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares her favorite Holiday moment: Video

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney shared an adorable video to give fans best holiday envy ahead of Christmas.



The Canadian fashion stylist and marketing consultant took to her Instagram account on Saturday and shared a video, showing her enjoying the happy moments with her daughter.

Sharing the amazing video on her Instagram, the 40-year-old stylist wrote: "favorite Holiday moment"



Jessica is very active on social media and keeps her fans on their toes with her stunning videos and photos.



Mulroney’s kids served as bridesmaids and page boys at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in 2018.



The stylist spent the whole summer defending her friendship with Meghan Markle after Mulroney was embroiled in a race scandal, leading to rumours the friends had split.