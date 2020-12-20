Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will 'always be exploited' despite Megxit

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from the royal family in a bid to claim financial independence, it seems that their royal past has trapped them for good.

Since their departure, the couple have signed multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify along with the Duchess of Sussex investing in a vegan coffee start-up Clevr Blends.

It was no shocker that news of Meghan's investment saw criticism but what raised eyebrows was when she roped in friend and neighbour Oprah Winfrey to promote the product.

In an Instagram video Oprah said that "my neighbour M ... yes that M", with a crown emoji, sent her a hamper from the company.

A royal correspondent of the Times said that the move was "tacky" and "clumsy"  — a stark contrast from what the Queen expected in their Megxit deal.  

"The manner of last week’s coup induced a bout of queasiness in royal circles, where Oprah’s involvement was considered 'tacky' and 'clumsy'," they said. 

"Harry and Meghan had pledged their future activities would 'uphold the values of Her Majesty'."

"An almighty plug from a talk-show host flagging her royal connections has stretched the elastic contours of the Megxit deal to snapping point."

A royal expert added that the couple, despite their intentions of severing ties from their royal duties, will always be seen as that and thus will "always be exploited" for their ties to the monarchy.  

"They would always be exploited for their names because ‘Harry and Meghan’ means ‘royal’, so they are inevitably trading on their royal connections," they said. 

"But they can never get away from that, so they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t. The curious thing is they left the UK because they wanted more privacy and to escape the criticism."

"But in much of what they’ve done, they’ve put themselves squarely into the spotlight."

