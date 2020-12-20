Prince Louis’ ‘shocking’ royal appearance perplexes fans: report

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 20 2020
It appears that royal fans and experts alike are deeply concerned about Prince Louis’s most recent public appearance, mainly because the little tyke looked perpetually spooked during the entirety of the event.

The prince’s body language was discussed at length by ITV News's royal editor Chris Ship and producer Lizzie Robinson.

Mr. Ship was the first to dive into the matter and tell listeners, "I think Louis looked a little gingerly, he was stepping up the carpet in a very ginger fashion.

"Not the colour ginger, but gingerly. He was just a bit concerned about all these big elves that were suddenly in front of him. Also, there was fake snow falling on his head."

Even Ms. Robinson agreed with it all and added, “Yeah, there was a lot going on, there was a long red carpet for him to walk up. There was lots of activity with the elves, there was a very small group of press there.

"They always keep numbers down when the children are involved, of course. But still there was lots of lights and action. And he's only a little chap, of course. Either way, they all dealt with it incredibly well."

