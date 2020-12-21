Gas pressure will 'improve' after arrival of delayed LNG cargo today: ministry

Petroleum Division says there is no planned gas load shedding

Division says loads of gas providers have increased

Division blames illegal use of gas compressors for low gas pressure

The Petroleum Division announced on Monday that gas pressure will “improve” from tomorrow after a delayed LNG cargo is set to arrive today.

The Division, while reacting to a news report regarding the delay in the arrival of one LNG cargo, informed the masses that the shipment is set to reach Pakistan today.

“This will allow both sui companies to enhance LNG supplies from tomorrow which is expected to improve system pressure,” said the Petroleum Division in a series of Tweets regarding gas load shedding.

“There is no planned gas load shedding for domestic, commercial, or industrial sector anywhere in [the] country. However, isolated complaints of pressure drops are being reported especially at tail ends due to severe cold weather, are being attended by gas utilities actively,” said the Division.

It further stated that the city gate loads in gas provider SNGPL’s system have increased by 9% in one week as severe winter sets in, adding that a similar situation is being faced by the SSGC, especially in “parts of Karachi and Quetta”.

“Both gas utilities are striving to maintain the gas supply to 10 million households across the country,” said the Division. But added that “illegal use of gas compressors” has created low gas pressure problems “in some areas”, saying that the gas providers were trying to curb the menace.

“The public is requested to use gas responsibly and report any domestic consumers using compressors, an illegal act, which is another major reason for pressure drops."