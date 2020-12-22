Queen’s warm welcome for Meghan Markle was seen as a ‘relaxation of convention’

Meghan Markle's marriage into the British royal family broke quite a few traditions but in spite of that, she was warmly welcomed into the fold by Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duchess of Sussex’s first Christmas with the royal family was one to remember as the monarch went above and beyond to make sure the to-be new member was feeling at home.

According to Express, Her Majesty broke a longstanding tradition of letting an outsider into her Christmas festivities by inviting Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland when Prince Harry got engaged to her.

TheTalko, via Express, explained how that specific holiday marked the beginning of a new era and how it was momentous in its own way.

Ragland getting an invite was quite unprecedented as no other in-laws had even been extended a privilege such as this, not even Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton.

At the time, The Daily Telegraph noted: "Markle's inclusion has been widely interpreted as a relaxation of convention.”