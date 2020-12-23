PM Imran Khan has no social life, says Shibli Faraz

File photo of PM Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has no social life as he works over 14 hours a day, focusing on the development of Pakistan.

This was said by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz during a post-federal cabinet meeting press briefing on Tuesday.

The federal minister said PM Imran Khan works extremely hard for 14 to 15 hours a day and has no social life. “All his focus is on the development of Pakistan.”

He criticised the Opposition for wanting him to resign. “This shows they are trying to cut the roots of democracy in the country.”

'PDM's end will end politics of many parties'

Talking about the Pakistan Development Movement (PDM), Shibli Faraz said those running a drive against the government were having differences within their own parties and were “destined to bite the dust”.

He said senior leaders including Maulana Sheerani, Gul Naseeb, and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed in the JUI-F spoke about Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, calling him the “selected one” laid bare the differences within the party.

The federal cabinet said PDM’s end would end politics of many parties and leaders. He welcomed PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement on taking part in the by-elections but added that “at one hand, he talks about resignations and on the other hand he wants to take part in the by-elections.”



Coronavirus SOPs

Shibli Faraz said the federal cabinet meeting was physically attended by ministers whose items were on the agenda list while rest joined virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said all departments should follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and gave the example of the global COVID-19 situation.

“We can’t afford to confront such kind of a situation which will pose threat to life as well as affect business. We will have to collectively act and implement the government strategy regarding the virus,” said the federal minister.

The minister claimed that in the cities where PDM held public meetings the coronavirus spread faster and major spike was hence witnessed in those cities.