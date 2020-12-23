Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham admits to being hungover during Spice Girls press event

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Fans were left in stitches when former singer Victoria Beckham admitted to being hungover during a Spice Girls press conference in 1997 in Brazil.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the clip of herself sitting with her chatty bandmates while she clearly had a hard time collecting herself.

Captioning it "me on every Zoom call" the designer’s stoic expression was the highlight of the video as she occasionally fidgeted and even put her hand to her face at one point. 

Posh Spice was probably not having any of it as she could then be seen exiting from the panel while her bandmates Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C remained seated.

"In my defence I was really hungover," she captioned. 


